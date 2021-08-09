KeyCorp Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Papa John’s International in a research report issued on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.64. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Papa John’s International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.15 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.33 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Papa John’s International from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Papa John’s International from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research upped their price target on Papa John’s International from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Papa John’s International from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised Papa John’s International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.00.

Papa John’s International stock opened at $119.87 on Monday. Papa John’s International has a 52 week low of $73.12 and a 52 week high of $122.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 62.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.89.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 4.10%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 33.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Papa John’s International by 766.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Papa John’s International by 125.0% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Papa John’s International by 154.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Papa John’s International during the first quarter valued at about $138,000. 98.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Papa John’s International news, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 7,246 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $754,670.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Papa John’s International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.29%.

About Papa John's International

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

