Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Gildan Activewear Inc. Lifted by Analyst (TSE:GIL)

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) – Analysts at National Bank Financial upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Gildan Activewear in a report released on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the company will earn $0.66 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.60. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Gildan Activewear’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GIL. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$53.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear to an “action list buy” rating and set a C$60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$41.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$53.40.

Shares of TSE:GIL opened at C$45.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.23, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -264.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$43.72. Gildan Activewear has a 1 year low of C$23.59 and a 1 year high of C$47.69.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$918.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$875.01 million.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

