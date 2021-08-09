Brokers Offer Predictions for 5N Plus Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:VNP)

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP) – Cormark boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for 5N Plus in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 5th. Cormark analyst M. Whale now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.02. Cormark also issued estimates for 5N Plus’ FY2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$59.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$60.23 million.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares decreased their target price on 5N Plus from C$5.75 to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$5.00 price objective on shares of 5N Plus in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Laurentian dropped their price target on 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on 5N Plus to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada lowered their target price on 5N Plus to C$4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, 5N Plus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$5.21.

VNP opened at C$2.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$223.90 million and a P/E ratio of 63.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.86. 5N Plus has a fifty-two week low of C$1.51 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.21.

In other news, Director Luc Bertrand bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,605,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,542,150. Also, Senior Officer Nicholas Audet sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.81, for a total value of C$112,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$210,675. Insiders have bought a total of 169,300 shares of company stock worth $488,697 over the last quarter.

5N Plus Company Profile

5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

