Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated Decreased by Analyst (TSE:RBA)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) – Stock analysts at William Blair dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note issued on Thursday, August 5th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.53. William Blair also issued estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ FY2022 earnings at $2.72 EPS.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to C$79.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to C$81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

RBA stock opened at C$73.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$8.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.11. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 12 month low of C$64.17 and a 12 month high of C$101.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$73.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.77.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$419.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$368.23 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.313 per share. This is an increase from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.63%.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

See Also: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.