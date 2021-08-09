Baader Bank Analysts Give Metro (ETR:B4B3) a €12.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on Metro (ETR:B4B3) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on B4B3. Warburg Research set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on Metro in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Independent Research set a €8.10 ($9.53) target price on Metro and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €8.90 ($10.47) target price on Metro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Nord/LB set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on Metro and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on Metro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Metro has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €9.69 ($11.40).

ETR:B4B3 opened at €11.40 ($13.41) on Thursday. Metro has a one year low of €8.34 ($9.81) and a one year high of €13.00 ($15.29). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.43, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.92 million and a PE ratio of 39.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €11.41.

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 678 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities in Europe and Asia. The company also develops digital solutions and offers food delivery services.

