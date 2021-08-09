Aurubis (ETR:NDA) PT Set at €80.00 by Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on Aurubis (ETR:NDA) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on Aurubis and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Warburg Research set a €78.20 ($92.00) target price on Aurubis in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Aurubis in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on Aurubis in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €92.00 ($108.24) target price on Aurubis and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €75.46 ($88.77).

Shares of NDA stock opened at €76.60 ($90.12) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €81.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89. Aurubis has a fifty-two week low of €54.72 ($64.38) and a fifty-two week high of €87.74 ($103.22).

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and organic and inorganic metal-bearing recycling materials, and industrial residues to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

