Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Given a €74.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €74.00 ($87.06) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FME. Credit Suisse Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €58.80 ($69.18) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €70.38 ($82.80).

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of ETR:FME opened at €67.26 ($79.13) on Friday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €55.18 ($64.92) and a 1-year high of €77.10 ($90.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.74, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €68.40. The company has a market capitalization of $19.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.42.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Featured Article: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.