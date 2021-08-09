Safehold (SAFE) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Safehold (NYSE: SAFE):

7/31/2021 – Safehold had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $72.00 to $80.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Safehold had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $72.00 to $80.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/27/2021 – Safehold was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. acquires, owns, manages, finances and capitalizes ground net leases. Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

7/27/2021 – Safehold had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a $86.07 price target on the stock, down previously from $100.00.

7/15/2021 – Safehold was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. acquires, owns, manages, finances and capitalizes ground net leases. Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

6/29/2021 – Safehold was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. acquires, owns, manages, finances and capitalizes ground net leases. Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

6/23/2021 – Safehold is now covered by analysts at B. Riley. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

Safehold stock opened at $93.72 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.36. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.10 and a beta of -0.46. Safehold Inc. has a one year low of $49.70 and a one year high of $95.29.

Get Safehold Inc alerts:

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). Safehold had a net margin of 36.87% and a return on equity of 4.48%. On average, equities analysts predict that Safehold Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Safehold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.12%.

In other news, major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 14,253 shares of Safehold stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.16 per share, with a total value of $999,990.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 35,063,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,460,068,420.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 125,916 shares of company stock valued at $9,184,773 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Safehold by 69.2% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Safehold during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Safehold during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Safehold by 68.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Safehold by 10.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 28.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

See Also: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.