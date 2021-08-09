ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) Given a €28.00 Price Target by Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on ElringKlinger and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Independent Research set a €13.20 ($15.53) target price on ElringKlinger and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.70 ($13.76) target price on ElringKlinger in a research report on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €13.50 ($15.88) price objective on ElringKlinger in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on ElringKlinger and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €13.77 ($16.20).

Shares of ETR:ZIL2 opened at €14.14 ($16.64) on Friday. ElringKlinger has a 1 year low of €5.66 ($6.66) and a 1 year high of €18.18 ($21.39). The stock has a market cap of $895.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -183.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €15.00.

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry in Germany and internationally. It operates through four segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, and Other. The Original Equipment segment is involved in the development, manufacture, and sale of products and assemblies, such as metal sealing systems and drive train components; thermoplastics for drivetrains, body, and underbody applications; hybrid technologies; thermal, acoustic, and aerodynamic shielding systems; cylinder-head and specialty gaskets; battery and fuel cell components and systems; electric drive units; and exhaust gas purification.

