Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) versus Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Financial Comparison

Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) and Energizer (NYSE:ENR) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Advent Technologies has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Energizer has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Advent Technologies and Energizer’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advent Technologies $880,000.00 420.72 -$100.21 million ($0.09) -89.22 Energizer $2.74 billion 1.02 -$93.30 million $2.31 17.66

Energizer has higher revenue and earnings than Advent Technologies. Advent Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Energizer, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Advent Technologies and Energizer, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advent Technologies 1 1 1 0 2.00 Energizer 0 3 5 0 2.63

Advent Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $18.67, indicating a potential upside of 132.46%. Energizer has a consensus target price of $52.50, indicating a potential upside of 28.68%. Given Advent Technologies’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Advent Technologies is more favorable than Energizer.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.7% of Advent Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.8% of Energizer shares are held by institutional investors. 26.1% of Advent Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Energizer shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Advent Technologies and Energizer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advent Technologies N/A -109.07% -75.07% Energizer 1.19% 66.10% 4.37%

Summary

Energizer beats Advent Technologies on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Advent Technologies Company Profile

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc., an advanced materials and technology development company, operates in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology markets. It develops, manufactures, and assembles the critical components that determine the performance of hydrogen fuel cells and other energy systems. The company offers HT-PEM (high-temperature proton exchange membrane) fuel cells, HT-PEM based membrane electrode assemblies, flow battery membranes, organic photovoltaics, and ultracells. It serves stationary power, portable power, automotive, aviation, energy storage, and sensor markets. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc. manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. It also designs and manufactures automotive fragrance and appearance products. The firm’s brands include Bahama & Co, Bahama & Co, Eagle One, Nu Finish and STP. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

