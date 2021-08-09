Corsair Partnering Corp’s Quiet Period To End Tomorrow (NYSE:CORSU)

Corsair Partnering’s (NYSE:CORSU) quiet period is set to expire on Tuesday, August 10th. Corsair Partnering had issued 25,000,000 shares in its IPO on July 1st. The total size of the offering was $250,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of CORSU stock opened at $9.96 on Monday.

