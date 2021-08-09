Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) versus Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR) Head to Head Survey

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) and Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Live Nation Entertainment and Reservoir Media, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Live Nation Entertainment 0 4 4 0 2.50 Reservoir Media 0 0 0 0 N/A

Live Nation Entertainment currently has a consensus price target of $81.38, suggesting a potential downside of 4.72%. Given Live Nation Entertainment’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Live Nation Entertainment is more favorable than Reservoir Media.

Profitability

This table compares Live Nation Entertainment and Reservoir Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Live Nation Entertainment -114.44% -1,833.44% -13.65% Reservoir Media N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Live Nation Entertainment and Reservoir Media’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Live Nation Entertainment $1.86 billion 10.05 -$1.72 billion ($8.12) -10.52 Reservoir Media N/A N/A -$100,000.00 N/A N/A

Reservoir Media has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Live Nation Entertainment.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.5% of Live Nation Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.5% of Reservoir Media shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of Live Nation Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Live Nation Entertainment beats Reservoir Media on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists. The Ticketing segment manages the ticketing operations, including the provision of ticketing software and services to clients for tickets and event information through its primary websites livenation.com and ticketmaster.com as well as provides ticket resale services. This segment sells tickets for its events, as well as for third-party clients in various live event categories, such as arenas, stadiums, amphitheaters, music clubs, concert promoters, professional sports franchises and leagues, college sports teams, performing arts venues, museums, and theaters through websites, mobile apps, ticket outlets, and telephone call centers. The Sponsorship & Advertising segment sells international, national, and local sponsorships and placement of advertising, including signage, promotional programs, rich media offering that include advertising related with live streaming and music-related content; and ads across its distribution network of venues, events, and websites. This segment also manages the development of strategic sponsorship programs, as well as develops, books, and produces custom events or programs for specific brands. As of December 31, 2020, it owned, operated, or leased 155 entertainment venues in North America and 76 entertainment venues internationally. The company was formerly known as Live Nation, Inc. and changed its name to Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. in January 2010. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

About Reservoir Media

Roth CH Acquisition Co. II entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Reservoir Holdings Inc.

