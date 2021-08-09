Barclays Reiterates €9.00 Price Target for ING Groep (AMS:INGA)

Barclays set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on ING Groep (AMS:INGA) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on INGA. UBS Group set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on ING Groep in a research report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.40 ($14.59) target price on ING Groep in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on ING Groep and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on ING Groep in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €12.50 ($14.71) target price on ING Groep and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. ING Groep has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €11.71 ($13.78).

ING Groep has a 12-month low of €13.52 ($15.91) and a 12-month high of €16.69 ($19.64).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

