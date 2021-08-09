Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Banco Santander (BME:SAN) a €3.40 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €3.40 ($4.00) price objective on Banco Santander (BME:SAN) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SAN has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.30 ($3.88) target price on Banco Santander in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.85 ($4.53) target price on Banco Santander and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group set a €4.00 ($4.71) target price on Banco Santander in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.60 ($3.06) target price on Banco Santander in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €3.82 ($4.49) target price on Banco Santander and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €3.62 ($4.26).

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Banco Santander has a 1-year low of €5.27 ($6.20) and a 1-year high of €6.25 ($7.35).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.