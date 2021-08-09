WPP plc (LON:WPP) Insider Acquires £9,987.75 in Stock

WPP plc (LON:WPP) insider Thomas Ilube bought 1,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 965 ($12.61) per share, for a total transaction of £9,987.75 ($13,049.06).

Thomas Ilube also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 13th, Thomas Ilube bought 2,300 shares of WPP stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 949 ($12.40) per share, for a total transaction of £21,827 ($28,517.12).

LON WPP opened at GBX 970.80 ($12.68) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 975.22. The company has a market cap of £11.65 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.00. WPP plc has a 1 year low of GBX 558 ($7.29) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,024.46 ($13.38).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a GBX 12.50 ($0.16) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. WPP’s dividend payout ratio is -0.04%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) target price on shares of WPP in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 120 ($1.57) to GBX 1,240 ($16.20) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 980 ($12.80) price target on shares of WPP in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of WPP from GBX 1,150 ($15.02) to GBX 1,200 ($15.68) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,110 ($14.50) price objective on shares of WPP in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,086.18 ($14.19).

WPP Company Profile

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

