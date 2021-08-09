Berenberg Bank Reiterates “€165.00” Price Target for Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU)

Berenberg Bank set a €165.00 ($194.12) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SU has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €154.00 ($181.18) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €144.58 ($170.10).

Get Schneider Electric S.E. alerts:

Shares of SU stock opened at €147.18 ($173.15) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €135.25. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 1-year low of €64.88 ($76.33) and a 1-year high of €76.34 ($89.81).

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, emergency lighting, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

See Also: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.