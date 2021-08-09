Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG) Insider Sells £147,808.22 in Stock

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG) insider Neil Manser sold 48,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 307 ($4.01), for a total value of £147,808.22 ($193,112.39).

Neil Manser also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 27th, Neil Manser purchased 50 shares of Direct Line Insurance Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 297 ($3.88) per share, with a total value of £148.50 ($194.02).

On Monday, June 28th, Neil Manser purchased 52 shares of Direct Line Insurance Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 292 ($3.81) per share, with a total value of £151.84 ($198.38).

On Thursday, May 27th, Neil Manser bought 51 shares of Direct Line Insurance Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 294 ($3.84) per share, with a total value of £149.94 ($195.90).

Shares of DLG stock opened at GBX 307.20 ($4.01) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £4.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64. Direct Line Insurance Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 259.50 ($3.39) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 345.70 ($4.52). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 295.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.12.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.60 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.54%. Direct Line Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.28%.

DLG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 342 ($4.47) target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 332 ($4.34) to GBX 331 ($4.32) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.44) price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 349.80 ($4.57).

Direct Line Insurance Group Company Profile

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

