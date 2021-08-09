D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi’s (NASDAQ:HEPS) Quiet Period To Expire Tomorrow

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi’s (NASDAQ:HEPS) quiet period is set to expire on Tuesday, August 10th. D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi had issued 56,740,000 shares in its IPO on July 1st. The total size of the offering was $680,880,000 based on an initial share price of $12.00. During D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

HEPS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.90 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.40 price target on the stock.

Shares of HEPS stock opened at $13.24 on Monday. D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi has a 12-month low of $12.50 and a 12-month high of $15.23.

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi operates an e-commerce platform. Its platform comprise Hepsiburada to shop a range of products online; HepsiExpress to order groceries and essentials; HepsiGlobal to discover and purchase products from international merchants online; HepsiPay to use various online payment options; and HepsiFly to purchase airline tickets online.

