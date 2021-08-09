Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units’ (NASDAQ:SHQAU) Quiet Period Set To Expire on August 9th

Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units’ (NASDAQ:SHQAU) quiet period is set to end on Monday, August 9th. Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units had issued 20,000,000 shares in its IPO on June 30th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units’ quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

NASDAQ SHQAU opened at $10.00 on Monday. Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units has a one year low of $9.92 and a one year high of $10.06.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units (NASDAQ:SHQAU) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Shelter Acquisition Corporation I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to concentrate on identifying businesses that provide technological solutions to the real estate industry.

