Better Choice Company Inc.’s (NASDAQ:BTTR) Quiet Period Set To Expire on August 9th

Better Choice’s (NASDAQ:BTTR) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, August 9th. Better Choice had issued 8,000,000 shares in its public offering on June 29th. The total size of the offering was $40,000,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. During Better Choice’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

BTTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Better Choice in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson started coverage on Better Choice in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ BTTR opened at $4.00 on Monday. Better Choice has a one year low of $1.44 and a one year high of $10.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.34 million, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of -0.98.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Better Choice stock. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new position in Better Choice Company Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000. Skylands Capital LLC owned about 0.07% of Better Choice at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Better Choice

Better Choice Company Inc operates as an animal health and wellness company. It offers raw-diet dog food and treats, naturally formulated premium kibble and canned dog and cat food, freeze-dried raw dog food and treats, vegan dog food and treats, oral care products, supplements, and grooming aids. The company provides its products for dogs, cats, and pet parents under the Halo, TruDog, and Rawgo! brand names.

