$0.94 Earnings Per Share Expected for Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) to report earnings of $0.94 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Boot Barn’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.11. Boot Barn posted earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 370%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Boot Barn will report full-year earnings of $4.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.11 to $4.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $4.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Boot Barn.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $306.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.55 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 16.27%. Boot Barn’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BOOT. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $68.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $60.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boot Barn has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.86.

Shares of BOOT stock opened at $89.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.94 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Boot Barn has a twelve month low of $22.09 and a twelve month high of $93.25.

In other Boot Barn news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 49,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.06, for a total transaction of $3,782,311.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,908,497.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Hazen sold 3,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total transaction of $222,585.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,010.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,122 shares of company stock valued at $10,473,530 in the last quarter. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOOT. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 0.6% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 21,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Boot Barn by 1.7% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Boot Barn by 7.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Boot Barn by 0.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Boot Barn by 3.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boot Barn (BOOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.