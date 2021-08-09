Brokerages Anticipate Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) Will Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) will post $0.01 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Smith Micro Software’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.03. Smith Micro Software posted earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 75%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Smith Micro Software will report full-year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Smith Micro Software.

Get Smith Micro Software alerts:

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Smith Micro Software had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 2.24%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SMSI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Smith Micro Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Smith Micro Software from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Smith Micro Software in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Dawson James initiated coverage on Smith Micro Software in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.10 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.65.

NASDAQ:SMSI opened at $5.02 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.28 and a beta of 0.75. Smith Micro Software has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $8.05.

In other news, Director Thomas G. Campbell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $76,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,000 shares in the company, valued at $291,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Smith Micro Software during the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in Smith Micro Software in the first quarter worth approximately $347,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 254.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 79,465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 57,054 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Smith Micro Software in the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Black Maple Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Smith Micro Software in the first quarter worth approximately $358,000. Institutional investors own 33.99% of the company’s stock.

About Smith Micro Software

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers worldwide. The company provides SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, and SafePath Home product suite that offers tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite that allows users to manage voice messages, as well as voice-to-text transcription messaging.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Smith Micro Software (SMSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Smith Micro Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith Micro Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.