Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:MSACU) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on August 16th

Medicus Sciences Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:MSACU) lock-up period will expire on Monday, August 16th. Medicus Sciences Acquisition had issued 8,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on February 16th. The total size of the offering was $80,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

MSACU opened at $10.10 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.10. Medicus Sciences Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $10.64.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSACU. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Medicus Sciences Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Medicus Sciences Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medicus Sciences Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medicus Sciences Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medicus Sciences Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000.

About Medicus Sciences Acquisition

Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. operates as blank check company targeting the medical technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

