Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:MSACU) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on August 16th

Medicus Sciences Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:MSACU) lock-up period will expire on Monday, August 16th. Medicus Sciences Acquisition had issued 8,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on February 16th. The total size of the offering was $80,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

MSACU opened at $10.10 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.10. Medicus Sciences Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $10.64.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSACU. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Medicus Sciences Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Medicus Sciences Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medicus Sciences Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medicus Sciences Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medicus Sciences Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000.

Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. operates as blank check company targeting the medical technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

