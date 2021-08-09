Franco-Nevada (FNV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.07 per share for the quarter.

FNV stock opened at C$197.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.52, a current ratio of 16.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of C$37.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.61. Franco-Nevada has a 1-year low of C$133.63 and a 1-year high of C$211.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$186.27.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on FNV. Eight Capital reduced their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$225.00 to C$200.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. TD Securities raised their price target on Franco-Nevada to C$214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Cfra lifted their target price on Franco-Nevada to C$227.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity cut Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$193.00 to C$195.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franco-Nevada has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$205.48.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.