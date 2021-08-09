Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Trane Technologies plc Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:TT)

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) – Equities research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Trane Technologies in a report issued on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now forecasts that the company will earn $1.85 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.88. William Blair also issued estimates for Trane Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also commented on TT. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Argus raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.23.

Shares of TT stock opened at $197.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $46.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $189.11. Trane Technologies has a one year low of $115.28 and a one year high of $207.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TT. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 239.1% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 310.5% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the second quarter valued at $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 265.3% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 4,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total transaction of $851,455.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,595,777.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 213,420 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $39,269,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 224,525 shares of company stock valued at $41,382,869 over the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.91%.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services climate control products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport solutions. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

