B. Riley Weighs in on Whitestone REIT’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:WSR)

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) – Research analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Whitestone REIT in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.20. B. Riley also issued estimates for Whitestone REIT’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.11). Whitestone REIT had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 1.73%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Whitestone REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of WSR stock opened at $9.32 on Monday. Whitestone REIT has a 52-week low of $5.62 and a 52-week high of $10.43. The company has a market capitalization of $398.69 million, a PE ratio of 71.69 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.36.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.0358 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Whitestone REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 46.24%.

Whitestone is a community-centered shopping center REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high-quality open-air neighborhood centers primarily in the largest, fastest-growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone seeks to create communities that thrive through creating local connections between consumers in the surrounding communities and a well-crafted mix of national, regional and local tenants that provide daily necessities, needed services, entertainment and experiences.

