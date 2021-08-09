Crown PropTech Acquisitions’ (OTCMKTS:CPTKU) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on August 9th

Crown PropTech Acquisitions’ (OTCMKTS:CPTKU) lock-up period will expire on Monday, August 9th. Crown PropTech Acquisitions had issued 24,000,000 shares in its public offering on February 9th. The total size of the offering was $240,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Crown PropTech Acquisitions stock opened at $9.93 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.93.

