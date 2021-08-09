Vroom (VRM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.49) per share for the quarter. Vroom has set its Q2 2021 guidance at -0.580–0.510 EPS and its Q2 guidance at ($0.58-0.51) EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.05. Vroom had a negative net margin of 15.19% and a negative return on equity of 19.28%. The business had revenue of $591.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Vroom’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Vroom to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Vroom alerts:

NASDAQ VRM opened at $37.53 on Monday. Vroom has a 1-year low of $26.96 and a 1-year high of $75.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.07 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.93.

In other news, CEO Paul J. Hennessy sold 49,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total transaction of $2,187,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 395,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,466,589.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Carol Denise Stott sold 11,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.72, for a total transaction of $472,111.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,841,220.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,957,774 shares of company stock valued at $85,524,962 in the last three months. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VRM shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Vroom from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Vroom from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Vroom from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vroom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Vroom from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Vroom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.42.

About Vroom

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Vroom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vroom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.