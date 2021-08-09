Radius Global Infrastructure (RADI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $22.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.59 million. On average, analysts expect Radius Global Infrastructure to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ RADI opened at $15.49 on Monday. Radius Global Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $6.57 and a 52-week high of $16.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

In other Radius Global Infrastructure news, major shareholder V Trading Subsidiary Lp Dkldo bought 925,000 shares of Radius Global Infrastructure stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.95 per share, for a total transaction of $12,903,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 13.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RADI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

About Radius Global Infrastructure

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases ground or rooftops, wireless towers or antennae, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of March 31, 2021, it had interests in 7,435 leases situated on 5,627 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

