Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Raised by Oppenheimer

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Under Armour in a research report issued on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now anticipates that the company will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.05. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Under Armour’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.18. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair downgraded shares of Under Armour from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Under Armour from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays raised shares of Under Armour from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. OTR Global raised shares of Under Armour from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Under Armour has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.32.

Shares of NYSE:UAA opened at $25.00 on Monday. Under Armour has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $26.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.28.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UAA. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Under Armour by 153.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,201,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,905,000 after purchasing an additional 5,563,901 shares in the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC increased its position in Under Armour by 369.5% during the 1st quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 5,246,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,254,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128,787 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Under Armour by 417.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,077,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482,700 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Under Armour by 2,770.4% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,058,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,477,000. Institutional investors own 39.17% of the company’s stock.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

Recommended Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.