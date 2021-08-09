Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $8.25 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.15% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “MANITEX INTERNATIONAL INC is a leading provider of engineered lifting solutions including boom trucks, cranes, rough terrain forklifts, and special mission oriented vehicles. Through their subsidiaries, they manufacture and market a comprehensive line of boom trucks and sign cranes. Their boom trucks and crane products are primarily used in industrial projects, energy exploration and infrastructure development, including roads, bridges, and commercial construction. The Manitex Liftking subsidiary, which includes the Noble forklift product line, manufactures and sells a complete line of rough terrain forklifts and special mission oriented vehicles, as well as other specialized carriers, heavy material handling transporters and steel mill equipment. “

Get Manitex International alerts:

Separately, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Manitex International in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of MNTX stock opened at $7.49 on Friday. Manitex International has a 52-week low of $3.49 and a 52-week high of $9.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $149.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.55.

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. Manitex International had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a net margin of 0.60%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Manitex International will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNTX. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Manitex International by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 23,300 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its stake in Manitex International by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 970,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,658,000 after purchasing an additional 14,729 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. grew its stake in Manitex International by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 86,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 12,583 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Manitex International by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Manitex International by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.01% of the company’s stock.

Manitex International Company Profile

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the United States, Italy, Canada, France, Chile, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. The company also offers boom trucks, truck cranes, and sign cranes products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Manitex International (MNTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Manitex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.