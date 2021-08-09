Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $19.00 target price on the energy company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 10.53% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “NORTHRN OIL & GAS, Inc. is an exploration and production company based in Wayzata, Minnesota. Northern Oil’s core area of focus is the Williston Basin, specifically the Mountrail County, North Dakota area Bakken Play. Northern Oil’s secondary objective is conventional, 3D driven, oil and gas exploration and development throughout the Rocky Mountain region. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NOG. Raymond James increased their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America began coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler raised Northern Oil and Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.80.

Northern Oil and Gas stock opened at $17.19 on Friday. Northern Oil and Gas has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $21.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -0.54, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.60.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.23. Equities analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOG. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,936,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,073,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,396,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 51.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

