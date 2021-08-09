Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) Issued By BWS Financial

Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) – BWS Financial boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Xperi in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 4th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.40. BWS Financial also issued estimates for Xperi’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.76 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Xperi from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Shares of NASDAQ XPER opened at $21.01 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 0.69. Xperi has a twelve month low of $11.03 and a twelve month high of $25.03.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.14. Xperi had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 18.19%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Xperi by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Xperi by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 308,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,854,000 after purchasing an additional 117,945 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Xperi during the 2nd quarter worth about $153,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Xperi by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Xperi by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 98,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Xperi news, insider Paul E. Davis sold 6,902 shares of Xperi stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.28, for a total value of $153,776.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,894,016.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Xperi’s payout ratio is 11.43%.

About Xperi

Xperi Holding Corp. engages in creating, developing and licensing audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging and interconnect technologies. Its brands include DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive. The company was founded on December 17, 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

