Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Anaplan, Inc. develops and publishes a cloud platform for business applications. The Company offers a platform which allow business users to build and maintain strategic, operational and business planning and performance management. Anaplan, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Anaplan from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Mizuho cut their target price on Anaplan from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Anaplan from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, cut their target price on Anaplan from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.43.

PLAN stock opened at $57.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.01. The company has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of -49.02 and a beta of 1.99. Anaplan has a 1-year low of $41.51 and a 1-year high of $86.17.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $129.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.08 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 56.24% and a negative net margin of 35.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Anaplan will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 34,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $1,767,601.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,886 shares in the company, valued at $3,517,173.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $2,265,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,395,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,268,359.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,980 shares of company stock valued at $6,470,264. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLAN. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Anaplan in the first quarter worth $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Anaplan in the first quarter worth $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Anaplan by 100.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Anaplan in the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in Anaplan by 117.6% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data that is used in various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

