La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LA JOLLA PHARMACEUTICAL CO. is engaged in the research and development of therapeutic products for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. “

LJPC stock opened at $3.99 on Friday. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $7.85. The stock has a market cap of $109.61 million, a P/E ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 2.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.27.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.24. On average, research analysts predict that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other La Jolla Pharmaceutical news, Director Kevin C. Tang purchased 185,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.47 per share, for a total transaction of $831,098.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Ramsay bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.49 per share, for a total transaction of $69,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 51,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,990. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 265,020 shares of company stock worth $1,165,039. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 158.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 9,251 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 137,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 13,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 416,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 14,998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Profile

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company engages in the development and commercialization of therapies that improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA, a vasoconstrictor indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; and XERAVA, a tetracycline class antibacterial indicated for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in patients 18 years of age and older.

