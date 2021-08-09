James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “James River Group Holdings, Ltd. is an insurance company which own and operate specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. The Company operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance and Casualty Reinsurance segments. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Get James River Group alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on JRVR. Truist Securities upgraded James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist upgraded James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.20.

Shares of James River Group stock opened at $38.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.60. James River Group has a fifty-two week low of $30.75 and a fifty-two week high of $57.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.07 and a beta of 0.47.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. James River Group had a negative return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 8.34%. The company had revenue of $191.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that James River Group will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in James River Group by 78.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,366,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,347,000 after buying an additional 602,391 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in James River Group in the second quarter valued at $21,068,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in James River Group by 40.0% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,096,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,015,000 after buying an additional 313,203 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in James River Group in the first quarter valued at $12,563,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in James River Group by 39.9% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 775,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,361,000 after buying an additional 221,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

Recommended Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on James River Group (JRVR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for James River Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James River Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.