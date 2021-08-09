TrueFeedBack (TFBX) Price Hits $0.0044 on Exchanges

TrueFeedBack (CURRENCY:TFBX) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 8th. During the last seven days, TrueFeedBack has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar. TrueFeedBack has a market capitalization of $10.26 million and approximately $199,038.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueFeedBack coin can now be bought for $0.0044 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002295 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.74 or 0.00052206 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002472 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00014623 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002299 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $357.39 or 0.00820603 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.38 or 0.00099607 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00040564 BTC.

About TrueFeedBack

TrueFeedBack is a coin. TrueFeedBack’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,357,575,088 coins. TrueFeedBack’s official website is www.truefeedbackchain.com . TrueFeedBack’s official message board is medium.com/@truefeedbackchain . TrueFeedBack’s official Twitter account is @TFBChain

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFeedBack is a survey/bounty platform where companies, institutions, academicians or other interested parties can create surveys or bounties. Users can participate in these surveys and bounties, get incentives for participating and stay anonymous all the time. “

Buying and Selling TrueFeedBack

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFeedBack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFeedBack should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueFeedBack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

