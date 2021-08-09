Phoenixcoin (PXC) Price Up 12.6% Over Last 7 Days

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 8th. One Phoenixcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0157 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded up 12.6% against the dollar. Phoenixcoin has a market capitalization of $1.31 million and approximately $250.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43,460.61 or 0.99790577 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00030003 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $460.07 or 0.01056364 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.07 or 0.00344573 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.75 or 0.00366811 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00006315 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00005640 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.01 or 0.00068900 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004501 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Profile

Phoenixcoin (CRYPTO:PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 83,812,950 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org . Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Phoenixcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenixcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phoenixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

