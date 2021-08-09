Rainicorn Market Capitalization Tops $11.24 Million (RAINI)

Rainicorn (CURRENCY:RAINI) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 8th. Over the last seven days, Rainicorn has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. Rainicorn has a total market capitalization of $11.24 million and approximately $53,729.00 worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rainicorn coin can now be purchased for $0.0249 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002305 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00044195 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.67 or 0.00132914 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.33 or 0.00145963 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,276.44 or 0.99736792 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002719 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $341.26 or 0.00786474 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Rainicorn

Rainicorn’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,965,050 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin

