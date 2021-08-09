Digiwage Price Up 9% Over Last Week (WAGE)

Digiwage (CURRENCY:WAGE) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 8th. Digiwage has a total market capitalization of $51,032.25 and approximately $2.00 worth of Digiwage was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Digiwage has traded up 9% against the US dollar. One Digiwage coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000137 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 42.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About Digiwage

Digiwage is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Digiwage’s total supply is 55,062,329 coins and its circulating supply is 47,062,308 coins. The Reddit community for Digiwage is /r/Digiwage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digiwage’s official Twitter account is @digiwage and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Digiwage is coin.digiwage.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Digiwage is a POS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Digiwage team aims to create a decentralized workplace hub for developers, entrepreneurs, block-chain enthusiasts, startups and resources where each of them find solutions corresponding to their current projects or kick start new projects. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Digiwage

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digiwage directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digiwage should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digiwage using one of the exchanges listed above.

