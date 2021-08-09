Harmony Price Hits $0.0795 (ONE)

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 8th. One Harmony coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0795 or 0.00000183 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Harmony has a total market cap of $828.77 million and approximately $43.56 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Harmony has traded up 4.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002306 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.06 or 0.00085509 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00052026 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002461 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00014499 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $354.40 or 0.00817663 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.12 or 0.00099489 BTC.

About Harmony

Harmony (ONE) is a EPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 13,132,252,862 coins and its circulating supply is 10,429,428,862 coins. Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one . The official website for Harmony is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops . Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol . The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. Learn more about Harmony’s Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) here. “

Buying and Selling Harmony

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harmony should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Harmony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

