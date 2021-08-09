Iconic Token (ICNQ) Price Hits $0.36 on Major Exchanges

Iconic Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 8th. Iconic Token has a market cap of $3.57 million and $771.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Iconic Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000827 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Iconic Token has traded 6.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002308 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.13 or 0.00044140 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.40 or 0.00132422 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.23 or 0.00145881 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43,539.62 or 1.00453323 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002715 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $341.40 or 0.00787675 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Iconic Token Profile

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,951,928 coins. Iconic Token’s official message board is medium.com/@iconicholding . Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab . Iconic Token’s official website is iconicholding.com/icnq-token

Buying and Selling Iconic Token

