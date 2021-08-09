THEKEY Reaches One Day Volume of $74,218.00 (TKY)

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 8th. In the last week, THEKEY has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. THEKEY has a total market cap of $4.80 million and approximately $74,218.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One THEKEY coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000053 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000086 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded 31.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 149.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000800 BTC.

THEKEY Profile

TKY is a coin. Its launch date was January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

THEKEY Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THEKEY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THEKEY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

