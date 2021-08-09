KuCoin Token (KCS) Price Hits $10.29 on Exchanges

KuCoin Token (CURRENCY:KCS) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 8th. During the last seven days, KuCoin Token has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar. One KuCoin Token coin can currently be bought for $10.29 or 0.00023652 BTC on major exchanges. KuCoin Token has a market capitalization of $824.40 million and approximately $13.93 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002298 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00051976 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002473 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00014561 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002301 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $355.97 or 0.00818220 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.33 or 0.00099601 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00039892 BTC.

KuCoin Token Profile

KCS is a coin. Its genesis date was September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 170,118,638 coins and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 coins. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services. KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin. KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years. “

KuCoin Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KuCoin Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KuCoin Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

