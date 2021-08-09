RioDeFi Reaches Market Cap of $12.24 Million (RFUEL)

RioDeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 8th. During the last seven days, RioDeFi has traded 14.9% higher against the dollar. RioDeFi has a market cap of $12.24 million and approximately $4.83 million worth of RioDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RioDeFi coin can now be bought for about $0.0433 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002298 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00051976 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002473 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00014561 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002301 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $355.97 or 0.00818220 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.33 or 0.00099601 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00039892 BTC.

RioDeFi Coin Profile

RioDeFi (RFUEL) is a coin. It launched on September 25th, 2020. RioDeFi’s total supply is 318,019,580 coins and its circulating supply is 282,870,424 coins. RioDeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

Buying and Selling RioDeFi

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RioDeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RioDeFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RioDeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

