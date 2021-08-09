Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.460-$0.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.70 billion-$2.78 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.59 billion.Newell Brands also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.630-$1.730 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Newell Brands from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Newell Brands from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist upped their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Newell Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.30.

Shares of NWL stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.46. 1,407,628 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,677,971. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.93. Newell Brands has a 12 month low of $15.67 and a 12 month high of $30.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Newell Brands will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. Its Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr. Coffee, Oster, and Sunbeam brands.

