Big Data Protocol (BDP) Achieves Market Cap of $4.90 Million

Big Data Protocol (CURRENCY:BDP) traded down 16.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. Over the last week, Big Data Protocol has traded up 22.9% against the US dollar. One Big Data Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000387 BTC on popular exchanges. Big Data Protocol has a market capitalization of $4.90 million and $603,132.00 worth of Big Data Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Big Data Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002300 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00052060 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002476 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00014587 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002303 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $356.06 or 0.00819288 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.20 or 0.00099392 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00040175 BTC.

Big Data Protocol Coin Profile

Big Data Protocol (CRYPTO:BDP) is a coin. It launched on March 27th, 2018. Big Data Protocol’s total supply is 64,923,253 coins and its circulating supply is 29,147,356 coins. Big Data Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol . The Reddit community for Big Data Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bigdataprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Big Data Protocol is www.bigdataprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol tokenizes commercially valuable data through a network of 14,141 professional data providers and makes the data token liquid on Uniswap. Users earn data by providing liquidity to data tokens. The Protocol sources commercially valuable data, tokenizes it and makes it liquid. “

Big Data Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Big Data Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Big Data Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Big Data Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BDPUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Big Data Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Big Data Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.