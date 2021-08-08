The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.830-$6.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $77.64 billion-$79.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $78.13 billion.

Shares of PG traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $141.41. 6,030,208 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,326,354. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble has a fifty-two week low of $121.54 and a fifty-two week high of $146.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PG. Truist Securities upped their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group began coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $150.94.

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $417,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 7,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total value of $1,101,836.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 145,412 shares of company stock valued at $20,531,415. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000. 62.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

