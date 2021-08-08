Mercury (MER) Trading 9.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. One Mercury coin can now be bought for about $0.0083 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mercury has a market capitalization of $825,569.89 and $1,712.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Mercury has traded down 9.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002301 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00044472 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $58.94 or 0.00135632 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.96 or 0.00147162 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,466.63 or 1.00016703 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002714 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $341.38 or 0.00785505 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mercury Coin Profile

Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Mercury’s official website is gojupiter.tech . Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mercury is a crypto asset issued on the Waves Platform blockchain. MER is a provenance token, allowing cross-chain time-stamping from the permissioned Jupiter blockchain to Waves, allowing Jupiter blockhashes to be time-stamped on the Waves blockchain by including them on Waves transactions (using Mercury to pay transaction fees). “

Buying and Selling Mercury

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mercury should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mercury using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

