Handshake (HNS) Market Cap Achieves $73.37 Million

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. Handshake has a total market cap of $73.37 million and $426,408.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Handshake has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. One Handshake coin can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000415 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,408.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,940.53 or 0.06774087 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $549.81 or 0.01266602 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.10 or 0.00338880 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.75 or 0.00130738 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $257.82 or 0.00593928 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00006614 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.00 or 0.00334042 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.62 or 0.00280186 BTC.

Handshake Coin Profile

HNS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 407,392,507 coins. Handshake’s official website is handshake.org . Handshake’s official message board is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS . The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Handshake Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Handshake should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Handshake using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “HNSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

